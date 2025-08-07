Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Tamboran Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield acquired 563,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,123,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,412,681.74. This trade represents a 22.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tamboran Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 511,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tamboran Resources by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 176,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period.

Tamboran Resources stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. Tamboran Resources has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

