Tapestry (TPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tapestry stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.72.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

