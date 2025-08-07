TD Securities Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$58.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.81.

TMX Group Price Performance

About TMX Group

TSE X opened at C$56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$40.48 and a 12 month high of C$57.98. The stock has a market cap of C$15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.94.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

