TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Veritas raised AltaGas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.33.

AltaGas Price Performance

About AltaGas

ALA stock opened at C$41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$42.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.90. The company has a market cap of C$12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

