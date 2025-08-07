Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.5625.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $784,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,070. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 373,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,001,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $185.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.