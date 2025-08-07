The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

