The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.8333.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Mosaic Trading Down 13.1%

NYSE MOS opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after buying an additional 456,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after buying an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after buying an additional 287,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

