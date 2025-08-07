The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

PGR opened at $247.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,949,064.08. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

