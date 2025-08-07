TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$57.00 to C$58.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. TMX Group traded as high as C$57.98 and last traded at C$57.98, with a volume of 719591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.83.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Down 2.9%

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The firm has a market cap of C$15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.