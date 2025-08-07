Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wincap Financial LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

