Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOLFree Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wincap Financial LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

