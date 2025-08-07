Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – August 4th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, and Salesforce are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development, or deployment of AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, or computer vision. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms that may benefit from growing demand for automation, data analytics, and intelligent software across industries. Their performance often reflects technological breakthroughs, adoption rates, and market sentiment about AI’s future impact. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $58.88. 16,935,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,888,797. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.41. 4,407,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $924.93. The company had a trading volume of 513,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $994.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $949.28.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.59. 1,744,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.65.

