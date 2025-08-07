Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 756.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYG opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1,011.0%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

