Tourmaline Bio (TRML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Tourmaline Bio to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter.

TRML opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $563.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

