Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,954 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $196.09 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

