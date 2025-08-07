Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 88,321 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof44% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,200 call options.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 185.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

