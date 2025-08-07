Traders Purchase High Volume of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Call Options (BATS:SPYI)

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,110 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof1,270% compared to the average daily volume of 373 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

SPYI stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

