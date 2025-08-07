Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 42,075 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately45% compared to the average volume of 29,091 put options.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Tilray Brands has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,396.13. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

