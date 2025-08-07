Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 111,780 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately285% compared to the average volume of 29,027 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.
Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
