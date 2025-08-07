Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 111,780 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately285% compared to the average volume of 29,027 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 793,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,986,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,657,000 after buying an additional 1,961,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

