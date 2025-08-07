TransAlta FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,462,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,813,000 after buying an additional 10,957,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,900 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,323,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in TransAlta by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,680,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 974,253 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.24%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

