TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.22.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.95 and a one year high of C$21.22.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

