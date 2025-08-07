Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,786,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

