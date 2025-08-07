Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.33 Average PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

