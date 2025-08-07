UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 12.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $246.21 and last traded at $254.50. Approximately 14,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 135,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.27.

The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 290.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 11.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.94.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

