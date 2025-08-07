Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2025

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNITGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4767005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,158,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,230,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.