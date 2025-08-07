Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 4767005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,158,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 877,911 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,230,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

