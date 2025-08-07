US Bancorp DE Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Saia by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Saia in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.16.

Saia stock opened at $294.72 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

