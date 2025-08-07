US Bancorp DE Has $2.85 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after buying an additional 2,312,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,469,000 after buying an additional 1,519,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,910,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,675,000 after buying an additional 1,442,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,200,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1%

CNQ stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.