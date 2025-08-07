US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Barclays by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 95,566 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1,539.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,825 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 52.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Up 0.9%

BCS stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.