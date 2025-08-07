US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $149,451,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,649,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Vistra by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,773,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,512,000 after buying an additional 657,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 10,810.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,395,000 after buying an additional 627,665 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Stock Down 4.1%
Shares of VST opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $216.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.