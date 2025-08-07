US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $149,451,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,649,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Vistra by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,773,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,512,000 after buying an additional 657,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 10,810.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,395,000 after buying an additional 627,665 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Vistra Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of VST opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $216.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

