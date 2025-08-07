US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.