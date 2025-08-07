V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $54.75. V2X shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 77,995 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on shares of V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,059.67. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in V2X by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,554,000 after purchasing an additional 714,722 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after purchasing an additional 525,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,036,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

