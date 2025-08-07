Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $82.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $1.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

