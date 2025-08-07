Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 135.0% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,800 shares, agrowthof135.0% from the June 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 818,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
