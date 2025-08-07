Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 135.0% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,800 shares, agrowthof135.0% from the June 30th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 818,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,928,000 after purchasing an additional 112,977 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 511.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

