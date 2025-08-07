Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

