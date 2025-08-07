Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.