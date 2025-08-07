Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 925.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 794,401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 443.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 438,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.