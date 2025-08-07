Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $424.00 to $411.00. The stock had previously closed at $472.27, but opened at $408.22. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $399.02, with a volume of 1,466,250 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $453.73 and its 200 day moving average is $466.25.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
