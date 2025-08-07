Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Viasat traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 17820668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Viasat by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viasat by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

