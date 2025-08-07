Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Viasat traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 17820668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Viasat Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.20.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.