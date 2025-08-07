Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.09, but opened at $38.38. Voyager Technologies shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 204,166 shares.

The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,384,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

