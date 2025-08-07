W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $959.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,043.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,031.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

