Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

