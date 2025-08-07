Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

DIS stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 185.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

