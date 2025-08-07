Wedbush Forecasts CoreCivic’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreCivic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,852,000 after buying an additional 267,198 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 553,336 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,631,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 592,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,790. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $514,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 241,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,095.70. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,246 shares of company stock worth $4,061,215. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

