Wedbush Forecasts Turtle Beach’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turtle Beach in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Turtle Beach Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TBCH opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. Turtle Beach has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

