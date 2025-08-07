Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Cinemark Earnings

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Cinemark has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. This represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after buying an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after buying an additional 430,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cinemark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

