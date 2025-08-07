Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $70.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

