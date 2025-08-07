What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Marcus FY2025 Earnings?

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2025

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Crum now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marcus

Marcus Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MCS opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Marcus by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2,963.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 45.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.