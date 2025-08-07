What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Marcus FY2025 Earnings?

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Crum now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marcus Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MCS opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Marcus by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2,963.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 45.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

