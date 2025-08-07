What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for GTM Q3 Earnings?

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.0%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $184,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,552.06. This trade represents a 41.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $359,478 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

