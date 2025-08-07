What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for MasTec Q3 Earnings?

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.24.

MasTec Stock Up 2.9%

MTZ stock opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.83. MasTec has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in MasTec by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 2,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MasTec by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

