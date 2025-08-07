What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for BLDR Q3 Earnings?

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.16.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.5%

BLDR stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.