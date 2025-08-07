What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for PCOR Q3 Earnings?

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PCOR opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,154,097 shares in the company, valued at $83,510,458.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,775. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,843. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

